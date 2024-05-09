Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.010-3.110 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.01-3.11 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IART has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Integra LifeSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

IART stock opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $50.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.15.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.