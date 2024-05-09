Roth Mkm Trims Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Target Price to $3.50

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $4.25 to $3.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 161.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Standard Lithium in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Standard Lithium Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLI opened at $1.33 on Thursday. Standard Lithium has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $229.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69.

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Standard Lithium will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Standard Lithium stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,694,140 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 329,320 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.56% of Standard Lithium worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Standard Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

