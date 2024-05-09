SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.39

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.39 and last traded at $47.34, with a volume of 349007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.05.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Bank ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.