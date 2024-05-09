Summit Trail Advisors LLC Cuts Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 3.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in American Water Works by 3.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 378,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter worth $734,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $132.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $151.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

