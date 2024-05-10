Darwin Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,441,000 after acquiring an additional 383,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,615 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,839,000 after buying an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $478.17. 1,612,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,347,452. The company has a market capitalization of $433.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $471.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.83. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.83 and a twelve month high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

