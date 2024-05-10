Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $69.71 million during the quarter. Gogoro had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Gogoro updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of GGR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. 114,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,093. The company has a market cap of $393.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.46. Gogoro has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09.
