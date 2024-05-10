Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) Issues Earnings Results

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $211.21 million for the quarter. Alliance Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.

Alliance Entertainment Trading Down 16.4 %

NASDAQ AENT traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,856. The firm has a market cap of $117.14 million, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.31. Alliance Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Get Alliance Entertainment alerts:

About Alliance Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.