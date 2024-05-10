Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.74% and a negative net margin of 406.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

Amprius Technologies Stock Down 11.5 %

NYSE:AMPX traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 703,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,989. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. Amprius Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $179.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AMPX. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 109,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $320,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

