iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Posted by on May 10th, 2024

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRTGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.43, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $799.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.62 million. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 29.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,197.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.50) EPS. iHeartMedia updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

iHeartMedia Price Performance

NASDAQ IHRT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. 1,508,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,979. The firm has a market cap of $188.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $4.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.98.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on iHeartMedia

About iHeartMedia

(Get Free Report)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

Further Reading

Earnings History for iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.