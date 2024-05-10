Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lee Enterprises in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman forecasts that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Lee Enterprises’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Lee Enterprises Price Performance

Lee Enterprises stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. Lee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $74.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47.

Institutional Trading of Lee Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 27.7% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Lee Enterprises by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lee Enterprises by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lee Enterprises

In other Lee Enterprises news, major shareholder Digital Ltd Quint acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 726,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,236,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 86,500 shares of company stock worth $1,188,720 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

