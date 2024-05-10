OLD Republic International Corp Has $43.34 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

OLD Republic International Corp raised its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $43,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Evergy by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 3,263.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.53. 2,226,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.57. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $63.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.27.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.82%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

