The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $438.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HAIN. Maxim Group decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

HAIN stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $631.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.74. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $15.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,015,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,227,000 after acquiring an additional 219,733 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,131,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,848,000 after buying an additional 462,919 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,752,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after buying an additional 398,441 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 2,283,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after acquiring an additional 816,070 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after acquiring an additional 229,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 58,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

