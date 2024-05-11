Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 95.93% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Benson Hill Stock Performance

BHIL stock remained flat at $0.20 during midday trading on Friday. 320,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,139. The company has a market capitalization of $42.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Benson Hill has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

About Benson Hill

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.