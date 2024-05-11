Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 95.93% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.
Benson Hill Stock Performance
BHIL stock remained flat at $0.20 during midday trading on Friday. 320,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,139. The company has a market capitalization of $42.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Benson Hill has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.
About Benson Hill
