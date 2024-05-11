Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05, reports. Femasys had a negative net margin of 1,420.59% and a negative return on equity of 107.27%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million.
NASDAQ:FEMY opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. Femasys has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $4.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Femasys during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Femasys during the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Femasys by 30.6% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 309,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 72,505 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.
