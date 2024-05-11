Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Posts Earnings Results

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11, reports. The firm had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.15 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.41%.

Innospec Stock Up 3.9 %

IOSP traded up $4.92 on Friday, reaching $131.22. 189,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,294. Innospec has a one year low of $91.74 and a one year high of $133.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.59. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IOSP

Insider Activity at Innospec

In related news, Director Leslie J. Parrette acquired 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $50,823.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,735.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Leslie J. Parrette bought 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $50,823.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $453,490.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,248.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,532,959 in the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Innospec by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 36,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Innospec by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,115,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,670,000 after buying an additional 161,249 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Innospec in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

(Get Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.