Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday.

Omeros Trading Up 4.2 %

OMER stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. 374,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,226. The stock has a market cap of $199.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.34. Omeros has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Omeros will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Omeros by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Omeros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Omeros during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Omeros by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

