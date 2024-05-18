Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Report on Omeros
Omeros Trading Up 4.2 %
Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Omeros will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omeros
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Omeros by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Omeros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Omeros during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Omeros by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Omeros Company Profile
Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Omeros
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.