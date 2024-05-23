Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 18,984 A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,178,000 after buying an additional 106,842 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after buying an additional 67,452 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at A-Mark Precious Metals

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $713,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $713,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Moorhead John sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $96,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,417.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,737 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMRK shares. B. Riley cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Northland Capmk lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 0.1 %

AMRK stock opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average of $30.62. The firm has a market cap of $897.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of -0.05. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

