Commerce Bank Raises Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,040,379 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.05% of Uber Technologies worth $64,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,719,019,000 after buying an additional 2,067,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,778,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,991,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,107,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,763 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,356,034 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $568,254,000 after purchasing an additional 351,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,256,352 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $631,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,382 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

NYSE:UBER traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.32. 15,828,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,364,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

