CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 17,695 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $1,009,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $31,545,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,821,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $164,434,000 after acquiring an additional 17,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $103.04 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $187.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.80.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.52.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

