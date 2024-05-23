MediWound (MDWD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 million. On average, analysts expect MediWound to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MediWound Stock Performance

MDWD stock opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $166.36 million, a P/E ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 0.81. MediWound has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded MediWound to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Stories

