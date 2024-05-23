CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in VIZIO were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in VIZIO by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in VIZIO by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.
VIZIO Stock Performance
Shares of VZIO opened at $10.59 on Thursday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZIO. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research downgraded VIZIO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.77.
VIZIO Profile
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
