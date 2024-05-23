Assetmark Inc. Purchases 1,302 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,199,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,482,000 after acquiring an additional 48,095 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $512,190,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 919,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,935,000 after purchasing an additional 65,891 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,373,000 after purchasing an additional 65,760 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $520.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $522.08. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.