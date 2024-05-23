CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $540,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BATS PJAN opened at $39.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.94.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

