CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 22,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 3,859,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,929,000 after acquiring an additional 979,917 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 11.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 674,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,313,000 after purchasing an additional 70,305 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $10,023,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

PNOV opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $731.16 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

