Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Senior Officer Arie Lior Bitton Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Arie Lior Bitton purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.91 per share, with a total value of C$12,910.00.

Shares of TSE:CRR.UN traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$12.87. The company had a trading volume of 93,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,595. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.51. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.18, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.68 and a twelve month high of C$15.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -269.70%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRR.UN shares. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.28.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

