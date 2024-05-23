Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Senior Officer Arie Lior Bitton Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Arie Lior Bitton purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.91 per share, with a total value of C$12,910.00.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of TSE:CRR.UN traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$12.87. The company had a trading volume of 93,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,595. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.51. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.18, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.68 and a twelve month high of C$15.00.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -269.70%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on CRR.UN
About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.