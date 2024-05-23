FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $31.14 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.3% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $31,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $327.13. 1,783,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,398. The company has a market cap of $324.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $352.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

