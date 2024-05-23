Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Acquires 118 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $352.14. 620,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $340.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $254.65 and a 12 month high of $357.28.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

