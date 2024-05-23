Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.90. 111,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,405. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.49. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.63 and a twelve month high of $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

