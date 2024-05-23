Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 700 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 315.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

GMAB stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.19. The company had a trading volume of 169,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,877. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $42.72.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GMAB shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

