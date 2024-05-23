Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,051,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $59,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.35. 692,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,905. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $63.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

