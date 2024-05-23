BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,079 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.07. 4,500,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,587,125. General Electric has a 12-month low of $79.76 and a 12-month high of $170.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $179.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.06.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. General Electric’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

