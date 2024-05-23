Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,434 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

VOT stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $231.57. The stock had a trading volume of 59,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,979. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $236.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

