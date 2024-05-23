Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,698,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,098,000 after buying an additional 2,431,740 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,071,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,730,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,344 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,271,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,636,000 after buying an additional 1,411,505 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,806,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

DFUV stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.62. 191,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,652. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average is $37.79. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

