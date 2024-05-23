Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Buys 15,600 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 291.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1,311.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 28.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

VECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

In other Veeco Instruments news, CEO William John Miller sold 24,201 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $854,295.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,241,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 24,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $854,295.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,241,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,375. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $40.06. The company had a trading volume of 164,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,367. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $32.96.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

