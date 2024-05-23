Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.8% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Edward Jones cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Shares of TSLA traded down $6.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,831,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,712,141. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $554.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.74.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,097 shares of company stock valued at $37,877,471 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

