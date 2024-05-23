Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 468,709 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,369,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,709 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.98% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $65,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS CALF traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,385 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average is $46.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

