Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after purchasing an additional 881,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after buying an additional 428,737 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $1,652,862,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,275,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,560 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,624,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,060,000 after acquiring an additional 279,633 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $7.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $435.29. 369,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,272. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $424.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The stock has a market cap of $136.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.