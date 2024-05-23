Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Invests $691,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,400,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,611 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,181,849,000 after acquiring an additional 600,638 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,963,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $3,426,529,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,862,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,631,021,000 after purchasing an additional 385,636 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD traded down $6.17 on Thursday, hitting $159.35. 69,974,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,052,047. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $257.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,650 shares of company stock valued at $31,761,199 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

