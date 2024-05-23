The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Boosted by BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $348,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 114,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,242,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,099,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,469,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,948,523. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.80. The stock has a market cap of $183.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.