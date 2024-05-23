SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 4,799 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 138,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after buying an additional 17,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSV stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,623. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

