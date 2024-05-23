Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 89.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Snowflake by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 154.8% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNOW traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.36. 10,940,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,079,717. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.26. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 0.90. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.40 and a 12 month high of $237.72.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.06.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

