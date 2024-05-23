Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,540 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.0% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $23,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.93. 649,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,939. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.49 and its 200-day moving average is $113.55.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- Stock Average Calculator
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.