Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,540 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.0% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $23,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.93. 649,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,939. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.49 and its 200-day moving average is $113.55.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.