Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) and Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Financial Survey

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) and Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Versus Systems and Reddit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Versus Systems alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00 Reddit 1 6 8 1 2.56

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -7,480.35% -204.20% -165.00% Reddit N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Versus Systems and Reddit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Versus Systems and Reddit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $270,000.00 13.29 -$10.51 million N/A N/A Reddit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Reddit has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Versus Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.7% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Versus Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Reddit beats Versus Systems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Versus Systems

(Get Free Report)

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices. It also offers business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers, developers, and other interactive media content creators in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges. In addition, the company provides XEO technology platform that offers online audience engagement. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Reddit

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc. operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.