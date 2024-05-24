Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th.
Aethlon Medical Stock Performance
Aethlon Medical Company Profile
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.
