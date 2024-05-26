Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 13,093 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 13,093 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 53,241 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 23,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $926,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,451,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,550,620. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $185.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

