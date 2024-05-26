Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Raised to $65.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EAT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $66.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.42. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $66.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,421,022.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,988.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $68,717.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,426.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,421,022.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth $714,000. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $654,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Brinker International by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

