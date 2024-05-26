CAE’s (CAE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, StockNewsAPI reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CAE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Desjardins cut CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.75.

CAE opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23. CAE has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $25.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its position in shares of CAE by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 17,334,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,982,000 after buying an additional 3,843,611 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter worth $74,413,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CAE by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,315,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $719,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,595 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,188,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after purchasing an additional 754,648 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CAE by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,710,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,575,000 after purchasing an additional 541,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

