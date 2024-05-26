Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 17,571.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,357 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Myecfo LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.47. 68,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,646. The stock has a market cap of $792.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

