Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 70,826.1% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 48,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 48,870 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.1% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 243.1% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 575,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,344,000 after purchasing an additional 407,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.59. 1,672,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,482. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.36. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $87.98.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
