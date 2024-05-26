Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 70,826.1% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 48,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 48,870 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.1% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 243.1% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 575,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,344,000 after purchasing an additional 407,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.59. 1,672,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,482. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.36. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $87.98.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.