Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 306.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after acquiring an additional 66,152 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,791,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.62. The company had a trading volume of 574,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,242. The company has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $184.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.77.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

